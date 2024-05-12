Open Menu

PNCA Starts Registration In Music, Arts Classes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in music and arts classes to be arranged under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

An official of PNCA told here Sunday that the music and art classes were being arranged to provide an opportunity to the art and music lovers of all ages to discover their hidden talent and creativity with the help of expert instructors.

The aspiring learners will get a new skill, nurture their passion and become a part of PNCA’s vibrant arts community, the official said.

The music and art classes will be arranged in different categories including Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Harmonium, Violin, Drawing and Painting, Calligraphy and Acting.

The music and art classes have been designed for the learners of all ages including for beginners as well professionals.

The experienced instructors will guide the learners through every step of the way.

As per the schedule, the Acting and Guitar classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday while the classes of Violin and Drawing and Painting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The classes of Singing/Harmonium and Calligraphy will be held on Monday and Friday.

The registration fee for the courses will be Rs. 2000/- while the monthly fee for any class will be Rs. 5000/- per head. The timings of the classes are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The details of the courses can be obtained through the Cell numbers: 0333-7848443 (Music Class) and 0332-8230501 (Art Class).

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Guide Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan