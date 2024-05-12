PNCA Starts Registration In Music, Arts Classes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in music and arts classes to be arranged under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.
An official of PNCA told here Sunday that the music and art classes were being arranged to provide an opportunity to the art and music lovers of all ages to discover their hidden talent and creativity with the help of expert instructors.
The aspiring learners will get a new skill, nurture their passion and become a part of PNCA’s vibrant arts community, the official said.
The music and art classes will be arranged in different categories including Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Harmonium, Violin, Drawing and Painting, Calligraphy and Acting.
The music and art classes have been designed for the learners of all ages including for beginners as well professionals.
The experienced instructors will guide the learners through every step of the way.
As per the schedule, the Acting and Guitar classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday while the classes of Violin and Drawing and Painting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The classes of Singing/Harmonium and Calligraphy will be held on Monday and Friday.
The registration fee for the courses will be Rs. 2000/- while the monthly fee for any class will be Rs. 5000/- per head. The timings of the classes are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The details of the courses can be obtained through the Cell numbers: 0333-7848443 (Music Class) and 0332-8230501 (Art Class).
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam6 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day6 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah6 minutes ago
-
IESCO announces power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
A centre to protect and promote Taxila stone carving art was inaugurated.7 minutes ago
-
Three criminals arrested, hashish recovered16 minutes ago
-
Nurses association commends Punjab CM for healthcare initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur16 minutes ago
-
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter16 minutes ago
-
Suspect apprehended in honor Killing case26 minutes ago
-
CM says rehabilitation of flood victims top priority26 minutes ago