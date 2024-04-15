PNCA To Organize Paper Cutting Art Exhibition On April 22
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize paper cutting exhibition titled “The Guiding Light” on April 22 at Gallery No 2.
The artwork of famous artist Tusif Ahmad would be displayed at the exhibition.
“One honor that I am particularly proud of is that I am the only paper cutting artist in the world that focuses on Islamic stories,” said Tusif Ahmed told APP.
The art of paper cutting involves the artist cutting a whole painting from a single piece of paper resulting in a painstakingly intricate and fragile piece of art.
“For the past 12 years, I have created hundreds of art pieces, exhibited in galleries around the world, and won national and international awards”, he added.
The exhibition would be followed by artist talk and workshop on “papercut art”.
For workshop Registration interest can contact on WhatsApp 0330-1577680 or [email protected].
The show will remain on display till April, 28, 2024 (Saturday closed)
