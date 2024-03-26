PO wanted in theft case arrested

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Attock Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a theft case.

Police spokesman said Abdul Jabbar was wanted in a theft case registered against him and he went underground after nomination in the case.

Local court has declared him PO due to his absence.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip off, a police party raided at his hide out and arrested him.

