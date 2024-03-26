PO Wanted In Theft Case Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Attock Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a theft case
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Attock Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a theft case.
Police spokesman said Abdul Jabbar was wanted in a theft case registered against him and he went underground after nomination in the case.
Local court has declared him PO due to his absence.
On Wednesday, acting on a tip off, a police party raided at his hide out and arrested him.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk
France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..
PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as commerce minister
One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar
3 killed, 5 injured in road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives15 seconds ago
-
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal3 minutes ago
-
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital17 seconds ago
-
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product development3 minutes ago
-
One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road41 seconds ago
-
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Shangla26 minutes ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar6 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 5 injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
DC instructs price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak20 seconds ago
-
Rana affirms government's resolve to eradicate terrorism21 seconds ago
-
Pakistan condemns cowardly terror attack in Besham: ISPR45 minutes ago
-
CS plants saplings in lawn of Civil Secretariat24 seconds ago