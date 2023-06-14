UrduPoint.com

Poet Shakir Shujabadi Conferred Lifetime Achievement Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Poet Shakir Shujabadi conferred Lifetime Achievement Award

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Renowned Saraiki language poet Shakir Shujabadi was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) in recognition of his services to Saraiki poetry.

Speaking at the ceremony, held at Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus , the IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that it is a matter of honor for our university, we have given Lifetime Achievement Award to the great poet of Saraiki Wasaib.

He said that this region is rich in literature and culture. We want to not only preserve the literary heritage of this Wasaib but also to make such poets known to the young generation.

He said that very soon Islamia University will also award the honorary degree of PhD to Shakir Shujabadi.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar presented the award to the poet and congratulated the Vice-Chancellor and Department of education. Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

He said that Shakir Shujabadi is a symbol of Saraiki Wasib and the Saraiki language.

His poetry is very popular in every special and general. He said that Shakir Shujaabadi's poetry has a ray of hope and courage to move forward. Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages and Chairman of the Saraiki Department Prof.

Dr. Jawed Hassan Chandio said that Shakir Shujaabadi has become the voice of not only Saraiki Wasaib but the oppressed people of this country for the past several decades.

Shakir Shujaabadi saw very difficult conditions and traveled a long journey of physical illness but never lost courage and continued to encourage people to live.

He said that it is an honor for us to give Lifetime Achievement Award or Ph.D. degree to Shakir Shujabadi.

He said that the Saraiki department will continue to organize such beautiful meetings and initiatives with the poets and writers of this profession while maintaining its traditions.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur during his tenure not only opened the doors of this university to writers, poets, and intellectuals but also gave them full respect and honor.

During the ceremony, the Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Chairman Department of Saraiki Prof. Dr. Jawed Hassan Chandio awarded cash prizes to Shakir Shujabadi.

The event was organized under the auspices of the Department of Saraiki, the Department of Public Relations, and the IUB Culture Promotion Society.

