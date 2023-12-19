Open Menu

Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items

According to a police spokesman, Chakri police rounded up three accused namely Ibrar, Muhammad islam and Qadir and recovered four rifles 223 bore, two rifles M-16, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Chontra, Gujar Khan, Saddar Wah, Bani, Rattaamral and Kalar Syedan police arrested nine accused namely Mohibullah, Amjad, Adnan, Anjum, Javed, Husnain, Sajid, Abdul Rehman, and Hasan Nawaz and recovered a rifle 7MM, eight 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

The SSP said that strict action per the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

