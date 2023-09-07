Open Menu

Police Arrest 16 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest 16 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 16 accused for possessing five illegal pistols, ammunition and 165 litres of liquor.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, Naseerabad, Dhamial and Rawat police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 16 namely Abdul Hadi, Jamshaid, Kamran, Zeeshan, Arshad, Zahid, Sardar Badshah, Israr, Yasir, Rashid, Mujeeb, Atif, Hameedullah, Aqib and Muhammad Sheraz and recovered 165 litres liquor, five pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

