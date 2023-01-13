Police arrest 19 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 19 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 4.7 charras, 20 litres of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police arrested two fraudsters namely Abdul Rashid and Muhammad Tufail and recovered cash Rs 8,880 and other items from their possession.

Dhamial, Kahuta, Bani, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan and Civil Lines police in their operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers managed to net 10 accused namely Fahad Raza, Naseer, Asif, Rohail, Shakeel Sabir, Waqas, and others and recovered over 4.

7 kg charras and 20 litres liquor.

Saddar Wah and Cantt police arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Umar Bilal and Usama wanted in two cases registered against them.

Similarly, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan and Mandra police rounded up five, Babar Nawaz, Asif, Suni, Tahseen Abdullah, and Hasham Saeed for possessing illegal weapons and recovered four 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 42.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.