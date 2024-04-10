Police Arrest 2 Smugglers, Arms Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Local police here Wednesday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested two smugglers.
The arms were recovered by a police team under supervision of ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif.
The arrested smugglers were identified as Kamil Jan and Saleem Jan, residents of Parachinar Kurram.
The seized weapons include two sub machine guns, 58 pistols and 56 chargers.
Case has been registered against arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.
