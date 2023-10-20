Open Menu

Police Arrest 20 For Possessing 144 Bottles Liquor, 13 Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest 20 for possessing 144 bottles liquor, 13 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Humdani conducted raids in different areas and netted 20 accused for possessing 144 bottles of liquor, 45 liters liquor, 13 kg drugs and other items. According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held an accused namely Banaras for having 2200 grams charras and Rab Nawaz for possessing 1050 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Khair ul Rehman on recovery of 1620 grams charras while Morgah police held Yasir and seized 1500 grams charras.

Safdar Wah, Waris Khan, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, Gungmandi, City, Rattaamral, Bani, Cantt and Saddar Baroni police arrested Umar, Khalid, Shakeel, Adnan, Shehzad, Adil, Nadir Khan, Tanveer, Luqman, Saqib, Sohban, Mohsin, Ali and others and recovered over 6560 grams charras and 144 bottles with 45 liters liquor.The CPO said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, aerial firing, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers would continue.

