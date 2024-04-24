Open Menu

Police Arrest 23 Suspects, Recover Stolen Money, Phones

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Larkana police conducted operations against criminals, drug dealers and anti-social elements in different areas on Wednesday and arrested 23 suspects involved in crimes of serious nature and recovered illegal weapons, hashish, ice

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Larkana police conducted operations against criminals, drug dealers and anti-social elements in different areas on Wednesday and arrested 23 suspects involved in crimes of serious nature and recovered illegal weapons, hashish, ice,

two motorcycles, 10 mobile phones and Rs 228,000 rupees from them.

According to the report, Waleed police arrested accused Asghar Gopang and Ali Jan Pahoor from New Bus Stand with 2 revolvers and bullets, Neodero police wanted accused Dost Mohammad Gopang with pistol and bullets, Bakapur police accused Abdul Sattar Sial with pistol and bullets without license.

Similarly, Rehmatpur police arrested suspect Mohsin Nabi Khokhar with 1 kg and 100 grams of hashish, drug dealer Mumtaz Ali Abro with 2 kg hashish and 250 grams of ice, CIA police suspect Rab Nawaz Janweri with 30 bore pistol during the encounter.

During the Kanga police encounter, Azad Mirjat with weapons and motorcycles, during the Arija police encounter with weapons and motorcycles, Ehsan Mirjat with weapons and motorcycles, Sajjad Jokio, the advertising suspect in the floating police robbery case, Sajjad Jokio with half a kilo of hashish, Gada Mukul, the advertising suspect in the airport police abduction case.

Tulka Dokri police arrested the accused Shan Anwar with 260 grams of hashish, the accused Azad Chuto with 240 grams of hashish, the Ratodero police raided the gambling establishment and the accused Salim Abro with 350 grams of hashish and the Sachal police raided the gambling establishment in Shasti Basti are of Sachal Colney Gamblers Gulzar Mugheri Bakhsh Ali Imrani, Hussain Bakhsh Imrani, Mumtaz Magsi, Gul beg Chandio, Abdul Rahim Mugheri, Saifullah Mughiri and Fayyaz Kanbhar were arrested along with Rs 228,000 and 10 mobile phones.

