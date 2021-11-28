Police arrest 'Double murder' accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested a hardcore criminal involved in the double murder case reported in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station, informed the Police spokesman.

An effective investigation was launched by Jatli Police where, the most important development in the investigation occured after finding human remains two days ago.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused Nadeem killed Ashiq after exchange of bitter words while his sister was killed to cover up his first murder.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir, SDP Gujjar Khan and SHO Jatli were present on the occasion during the arrest of the criminal.

Initially, the victim's body was identified by the ring and artificial teeth used by his brother.

"The brutal murderer will be punished by issuing a challan court with solid evidence. No matter how clever the accused is, he cannot escape the clutches of the law," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail said that strict action should be taken against hardcore criminals involved in henious crimes.