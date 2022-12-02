UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight Outlaws; Recover Drugs, Liquor, Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Friday managed to net eight outlaws including drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and recovered 2,385 grams charas, eight liters of liquor, weapons and other items from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course, Wah Cantt and Kotli Sattian police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Zahid with 720 grams charas, Liquat and Deda Khan for having 1150 grams charas and Yasir Ayub for possessing 515 grams charas.

Bani police managed to net an accused identified as Lehrasab for carrying eight liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan and Rawat police nabbed three namely Inam Waris, Akram and Naeemullah and recovered a 30-bore pistol, one 12-bore rifle and a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 18 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations while appreciating the performance, directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

