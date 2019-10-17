Police arrest five accused for illegal digging in Peshawar

Peshawar police on Thursday arrested five accused for illegal digging in historical Sattian Mohalla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar police on Thursday arrested five accused for illegal digging in historical Sattian Mohalla.

The police said the accused were excavating for artefacts in a house situated in the historic Mohalla.

The accused were identified as Zulfikar, Zeeshan, Basit, Safeer and Shafi.

The police said that case had been registered under Archeology Act and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lakki Marwat police have arrested eight accused and recovered huge cache of arms and narcotics during various operations conducted against anti-social elements at various parts of the district.

According to police sources, the operations were conducted on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan.

During those operations eight accused were nabbed and they were involved in various crimes, the police said and added that investigation had been initiated after registering cases against them.