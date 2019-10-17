UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five Accused For Illegal Digging In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Police arrest five accused for illegal digging in Peshawar

Peshawar police on Thursday arrested five accused for illegal digging in historical Sattian Mohalla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar police on Thursday arrested five accused for illegal digging in historical Sattian Mohalla.

The police said the accused were excavating for artefacts in a house situated in the historic Mohalla.

The accused were identified as Zulfikar, Zeeshan, Basit, Safeer and Shafi.

The police said that case had been registered under Archeology Act and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lakki Marwat police have arrested eight accused and recovered huge cache of arms and narcotics during various operations conducted against anti-social elements at various parts of the district.

According to police sources, the operations were conducted on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan.

During those operations eight accused were nabbed and they were involved in various crimes, the police said and added that investigation had been initiated after registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit cricket acade ..

4 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

17 minutes ago

Pak U19 Cricket team arrived Beijing to play Tri-S ..

26 seconds ago

Police to ensure strong ties with public; says DIG ..

28 seconds ago

US Never Refuted Whelan's Espionage Charges in Wor ..

29 seconds ago

Northern Ireland to Remain in UK Customs Territory ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.