Police arrest five lawbreakers with 418 kites, 20 liquor bottles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest five kite flyers, sellers and other lawbreakers on recovery of 418 kites, seven kite flying string rolls, a 30 bore pistol, 20 liquor bottles, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed, Gujar Khan Police arrested Arshad Ali for having 312 kites and five string rolls and another accused namely Abdul Jabar was netted with 100 kites and a string roll.

Pirwadhai Police rounded up Ishaq for possessing six kite and a string roll and Kamran for having 20 liquor bottles.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Asif for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.