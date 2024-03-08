Police Arrest Five Lawbreakers With 418 Kites, 20 Liquor Bottles
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest five kite flyers, sellers and other lawbreakers on recovery of 418 kites, seven kite flying string rolls, a 30 bore pistol, 20 liquor bottles, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed, Gujar Khan Police arrested Arshad Ali for having 312 kites and five string rolls and another accused namely Abdul Jabar was netted with 100 kites and a string roll.
Pirwadhai Police rounded up Ishaq for possessing six kite and a string roll and Kamran for having 20 liquor bottles.
Saddar Baroni police arrested Asif for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
Recent Stories
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP10 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to female health workers on International Women’s Day10 minutes ago
-
NCHD organizes seminar on Women Day10 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 9500 stake money19 minutes ago
-
Emergency equipment inspected at Rescue 1122 Station-3319 minutes ago
-
Two illegal oil agencies sealed20 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 ration bags distribute in district Multan: DC20 minutes ago
-
Vehicles deliver ration daily to 261000 families20 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Kamalabad, adjoining areas30 minutes ago
-
PES observe Int’l Women Day30 minutes ago
-
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Interest35 minutes ago