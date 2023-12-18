Police arrest three burglars , recover Rs 30 mln computers

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the theft of computers worth Rs 30 million from a shop in Khan Plaza a week ago in the limits of Cantt police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the theft of computers worth Rs 30 million from a shop in Khan Plaza a week ago in the limits of Cantt police station. Speaking at a news conference, ASP Cantt,Talib Wazir, informed the police that the incident was reported by Waqar Farooq, who informed them about the newly established shop named Al-Aziz Computer in Khan Plaza.

He stated that unknown burglars stole 100 laptops and other items valued at Rs. 3 crore from the shop on December 7.

Promptly responding to the incident report, the police reached the scene, gathered information from the suspects, and initiated a search, he said, adding that after the case, number 2179/23 under Section 380, was registered with Cantt Police Station,

CP0 Multan, Sadiq Ali, directed ASP Cantt to form a team to trace and arrest the suspects, and under the supervision of ASP Cantt Taib Wazir, SHO Cantt Rao Ali Hasan, along with other officers, including Inspector islam Masih, Inspector Ibrahim Saif, ASI Muhammad Sahil, and Incharge CRO SI Muhammad Javed Ansaari, successfully traced and arrested three suspects, including Muhammad Shahadat, Zulqarnain Haider, and Hasan Ali, the ASP noted.

The arrested suspects have led to the recovery of the stolen laptops and other items valued at Rs 30 million. He concluded that the laptops and items recovered had been handed over to the complainant.