Police arrest three suspects who gang raped 15-year old girl

TOBA TEK SINGH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) A 15-year old girl has been gang-raped and filmed in Toba Tek Singh, the local police say.

The police say that three men have allegedly raped the 15-year old girl in Toba Tek Singh district and the suspects have been arrested on complaint of the victim’s family.

Last week, a Madrassa student was sexually abused by Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman in a local religious seminary in Lahore.