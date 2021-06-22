UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Suspects Who Gang Raped 15-year Old Girl

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:15 PM

Police arrest three suspects who gang raped 15-year old girl

The Police say the suspects who have also been identified as Nasir, Tasawur and Ahmed also filmed the act.

TOBA TEK SINGH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) A 15-year old girl has been gang-raped and filmed in Toba Tek Singh, the local police say.

The police say that three men have allegedly raped the 15-year old girl in Toba Tek Singh district and the suspects have been arrested on complaint of the victim’s family.

The suspects have been identified as Nasir, Tasawur and Ahmed and investigation is under way.

According to the police, the suspects have also filmed the act.

Last week, a Madrassa student was sexually abused by Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman in a local religious seminary in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Student Nasir Toba Tek Singh Family Mufti

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: How Abu Dhabi newspaper read by Emira ..

1 minute ago

Fertiglobe joins TA’ZIZ as partner in world-scal ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Armenia May Face New Snap Parliamentary Vote If Go ..

7 minutes ago

Youth killed as car plunges into canal

7 minutes ago

Putin Says US Organized 2014 Ukraine Coup, Europe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.