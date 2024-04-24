Open Menu

Police Arrest Woman Driver Involves In Hitting Police Officer's Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle

Rawalpindi police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman driver found involved in hitting a National Highway and Motorway Police officer's vehicle at a toll plaza in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman driver found involved in hitting a National Highway and Motorway Police officer's vehicle at a toll plaza in Islamabad.

The woman driver was identified as Farah, police told here Wednesday.

Police have also confiscated vehicle used in the incident. The officer, Mohammad Sabir, was attempting to stop her when she showed resistance and pushed the officer away before fleeing from the scene.

A case was registered at Naseerabad police station, and an arrest warrant also issued against the woman trying to avoid capture.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar supervised the special teams formed to apprehend the accused. Utilizing modern technology, Naseerabad police successfully traced and arrested the woman.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He added that strict action would be taken against those violating law and order.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Motorway Law And Order Police Station Driver Vehicle Farah Rawalpindi Women From

Recent Stories

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

12 minutes ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

12 minutes ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

30 minutes ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

30 minutes ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

30 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

30 minutes ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

31 minutes ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

31 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

48 minutes ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

48 minutes ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan