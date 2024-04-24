Rawalpindi police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman driver found involved in hitting a National Highway and Motorway Police officer's vehicle at a toll plaza in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman driver found involved in hitting a National Highway and Motorway Police officer's vehicle at a toll plaza in Islamabad.

The woman driver was identified as Farah, police told here Wednesday.

Police have also confiscated vehicle used in the incident. The officer, Mohammad Sabir, was attempting to stop her when she showed resistance and pushed the officer away before fleeing from the scene.

A case was registered at Naseerabad police station, and an arrest warrant also issued against the woman trying to avoid capture.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar supervised the special teams formed to apprehend the accused. Utilizing modern technology, Naseerabad police successfully traced and arrested the woman.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He added that strict action would be taken against those violating law and order.