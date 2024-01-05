Open Menu

Police Arrested 10 Outlaws In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 08:13 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Dera police arrested ten accused during crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and criminal elements, recovered 3193 fuel and drugs in the limits of Paharpur police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan conducted operations against illegal petrol and diesel agencies and criminal elements and arrested Shoaib son of Sona Khan resident of Larr and recovered 300 liters of diesel from his possession. Another accused Sanaullah son of Shero Khan arrested with one unit and 60 liters of Diesel. While 224 litres of diesel and 37 litres of petrol were recovered from Samiullah son of Lal Khan. Muhammad Sajjad son of Allah Nawaz and Shadi Khan son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Awan were arrested with 950 liters of diesel.

Similarly, Noor Muhammad son of Malik Meera and Basharat son of Noor Muhammad resident of Mirin Jai were arrested in the murder case.

In the second operation, Waqar Ali, son of Abdul Sattar, was arrested and 165 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

Muhammad Naveed son of Ghulam Farid Baloch resident of Dhalla was arrested and 45 grams of ice and 210 grams of hashish were recovered from his possession. While in another action police arrested Falak Sher, son of Sardar Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.

