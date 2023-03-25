Police bust 3-members gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have busted a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched amount of Rs 4,50,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The leader of the Walli Badshah gang was held involved in street crime along with 02 accomplices Shehbaz Khan, Azizullah and Tariq Khan by the New Town Police.

Police have recovered the motorcycle and weapons used in the crime from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the accused used to snatch cash and mobile phones from the citizens at gunpoint, and the stolen goods were recovered after the identification from the accused, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused who were involved in attacking the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.