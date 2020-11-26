UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Crude Oil Theft Gang, Eight Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday busted eight-member inter-provincial gang involved in theft of crude oil from Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) pipeline in Shakardara area.

Police also seized three vehicles and several drums and other equipments used in stealing crude oil.

Police said that thieves have drilled main supply line from OGDCL oil field causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer by stealing crude oil.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lachi Circle, Nazir Hussain said that special team comprising SHO Shakardara Farid Khan, ASI Ayaz Hussain and other police officers conducted raid and arrested eight thieves red handed stealing crude oil from the OGDCL Mela plant.

Those arrested include main notorious smuggler Muhammad Riaz, resident of Shakardara, involved in the theft of crude oil through an illegal connection from the OGDCL Mela plant's main supply pipeline.

According to DSP Nazir Hussain other arrested accused were Adnan, Muhammad Jan, Tawfiq, Zahidullah, Rehmat Khan and others. Saleheen, Nawab and Aziz belong to Tangi and Sherpao tehsils of Charsadda district.

A case has been registered against them for theft of crude oil in Shakardara police station and handed over to police remand for further investigation.

