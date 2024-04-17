Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Culprit Involve In Kidnap, Killing Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl

Police claimed to have arrested a man involved in kidnapping and killing a girl in the jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a man involved in kidnapping and killing a girl in the jurisdiction

of Gujjar Khan.

According to police spokesman, the suspect identified as Falk Sher, kidnapped a 10-year-old girl, and killed

after raping her. The body was thrown into a well after this heinous activity.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, constituted a special team after taking notice of the incident. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar while investigating the murder case at all angles

traced the accused with the help of modern technology and intelligence.

Police have apprehended the accused in a short period of time after investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retired) Hafiz Kamran Asghar congratulated SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, and SDPO Gujjar Khan.

