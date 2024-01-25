Police conduct flag march for General Elections security

The police department has conducted flag march in various parts of the Sammundri city to ensure tight security regarding upcoming General Election 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The police department has conducted flag march in various parts of the Sammundri city to ensure tight security regarding upcoming General Election 2024.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, the active police contingent of Sadar Division along with dolphin force, elite force and traffic police arranged a flag march for maintaining law and order across the city.

The flag march started from the office of DSP Sammundri and the police contingents paraded on various roads and intersections including Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Lorry Adda, Faisalabad Road and Bypass Road Tandlianwala.

DSP Sammundri Circle Muhammad Asif led the flag march while SHOs and other officers also participated in it, he added.