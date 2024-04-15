Open Menu

Police Conducted Search Operation, 185 Suspects Questioned

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police have conducted a search operation in Naseerabad and adjoining areas here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Police carried out search operation in Kashmir Line whereas local police, lady police, elite force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

During the search operation, 13 houses were searched, collected date of 21 tenants, 15 shops and a total of 185 people were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to nab criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

