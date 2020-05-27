Police constable killed in exchange of firing with criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A police head constable was killed on Tuesday in exchange of firing between police party and armed criminals that took place in Lal Mela Mohammadzai area.

police said head constable Amjad was martyred during exchange of firing.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and started operation against the criminal gang involved in the in incident.