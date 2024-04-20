Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Larkana police on the directives of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, conducted strict snap checking to bring the criminals under the grip of the law and order.

Police has claimed According to the report, Dari police arrested 2 wanted accused Muhammad Umar Chandio and Mansoor Deepar, Rehmatpur police arrested accused Asghar Wakoo with revolver and bullets without license, Kanga police arrested Tufail Bharro involved in solar panel theft and Neoudero police arrested drug dealer Waheed Mirani. He was arrested along with 400 grams of hashish.

Another side SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso has called an orderly room in the Police Martyrs' Conference Hall in which departmental action will be taken against 30 policemen for neglecting their duties.

Out of which officials Asif Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Mumtaz Ali, Altaf Hussain issued show cause notices to 16 officials, 7 officials including Faisal Raza, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Hameed were sentenced to forfeiture and 4 officials including Naeem Ahmed, Ayaz were sentenced to imprisonment. Increment of 4 officials including Imtiaz Ali has been stopped.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana has said that any kind of negligence in important duties like life and property of the people will not be tolerated.