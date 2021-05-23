UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Smuggling Of 22kg Opium, Arrests Two Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police foils smuggling of 22kg opium, arrests two smugglers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::Gadoon police during an operation foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge cache of opium worth millions of rupees and arrested two smugglers, said police on Sunday.

The police on a tip off that the accused Sher Nawas and Asad residents of Mangal Chai had planned to smuggle opium worth million of rupees through the Indus River to Hazara division at night.

The police team under the supervision of DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali, SHO Gadoon Sub-Inspector Fawad Khan, ASI Aizaz Khan, ASI Naveed Khan and ASI Sartaj Khan raided the house of accused Sher Nawas and Asad residents of Mangal Chai and recovered 22 kilograms and 355 grams opium from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

