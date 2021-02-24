Police hold open courts in all divisions of Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Open courts (Khuli Katchery) were held simultaneously in all six divisions of Lahore Police here on Wednesday.

SSPs, divisional SPs of Investigation and Operations Wings attended the open courts and listened to the problems of citizens and issued on the spot orders for their redressal.

The open courts are being held twice a week in different areas of the city and objective of these open courts is to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers and develop sense of confidence in citizens for police.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself participated in the open court at Sabzazaar cricket Ground and listened to the grievances of the citizens.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SP Sadar Division Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti, SDPO Sabzazaar, SHOs of related Police stations of the Circle and a huge number of citizens were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore who directed the police officers concerned on the spot for immediate redressal of their genuine grievances.

He also directed the police officers to meet him for redressal of their genuine problems and other matters insteadof using any mean of favor. He further said that maintenance of law and order and security of life and propertyof the citizens was the top priority of Lahore Police.