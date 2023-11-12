Open Menu

Police Kills Two Dangerous Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police kills two dangerous dacoits

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police killed two dangerous dacoits following exchange of fire at Kacha area of tehsil Rojhan on Sunday.

According to District Police Officer Rajanpur Capt Retd Dost Muhammad Khosa, a police party raided the Kacha area to arrest the dacoits, who opened fire at the police.

The police retaliated, and two dacoits, Saifal Khurkhani and Usama Khurkhani, were killed in the exchange of fire.

Khosa said that both dacoits were dangerous criminals, and the police had announced a Rs 1.5 million reward for Saiful Khurkhani. One police official, Muhammad Aleem, was also injured in the exchange of fire, but he is in stable condition.

The police have recovered weapons and ammunition from the dacoits.

