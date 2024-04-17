Open Menu

Police Officers Directed To Conduct Investigations Keeping Punishment In Mind

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Police officers directed to conduct investigations keeping punishment in mind

Additional IG Investigation Branch Punjab, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, has instructed the officers to conduct investigations keeping the punishment in mind, ensuring that evidence and witnesses for the conviction are gathered properly

He directed this while chairing a video conference at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, attended by all SSPs, SPs Investigation, and other supervisory officers via video link.

He emphasized on thorough preparation of cases before going to court, stating, "Your demeanor in court should be reasonable and justifiable."

Muhammad Idrees directed SPs Investigations to rectify any errors made by investigating officers, stating that if there are any issues in the investigation, they can directly seek guidance from him also.

He emphasized on promptly submitting all under completion challans to the relevant courts according to the law, while priority basis should be given to ATC cases for completion of investigations according to the law on preferential grounds.

In the conference, DIG CIA Imran Kishwar, along with SSPs Investigation from across the province and SPs Investigation, participated.

Also present in the conference were AIG Monitoring from the Investigation Branch Punjab office, Tariq Mahboob, SSP Investigation Three, Shazia Sarwar, DSP Legal Naseer Panjuta, and other officers.

