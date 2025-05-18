Kiani Inaugurates New Stop Of Awam Express Train At Sohawa Station
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday officially inaugurated the new stop of Awam Express at the Sohawa Railway Station to facilitate the locals.
With this addition, the Awam Express running from Karachi to Peshawar will now make regular stops at Sohawa Station in both directions.
Speaking at the inauguration, Bilal Kayani said the new stop as a "gift for the people of Sohawa," expressing joy at the revival of activity at the station after a long gap of 17 years.
He extended his congratulations to the local population on the restoration of railway services.
Following the inauguration at Sohawa, the minister proceeded to Jhelum Railway Station, where he inaugurated a new stop for the Rehman Baba Express, another train running on the Karachi-Peshawar route.
This train will now also halt at Jhelum Station in both directions, providing improved connectivity for the region.
The local residents warmly welcomed the minister at both stations and thanked him for the reinstatement of the train stops.
Talking to media at Jhelum Station, Bilal Kayani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading railway facilities across smaller cities, including Jhelum and Sohawa.
On this occasion, he directed the Divisional Superintendent, Rawalpindi to ensure that no effort is spared in facilitating passengers at the newly reinstated stops.
