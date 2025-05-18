Museum Day Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Museums serve as catalysts for change, innovation and economic harmony, said Imran Raza, curator of Lyallpur Museum.
Addressing a special function organized to celebrate International Museum Day, he highlighted the vital role of museums in promoting cultural awareness and societal progress.
He said that International Museum Day is observed each year with a specific theme and this year’s theme inspired Lyallpur Museum to reinforce its role as an educational and cultural institution that contributes significantly to the development, continuity and transformation of society.
Echoing this sentiment, social activist Jafar Hassan Mubarak highlighted the role of museums in preserving centuries-old history and culture. Museums are acting as a bridge that connects the younger generation with their ancestral heritage, he added.
He also underlined the importance of museums for safeguarding the past and shaping a more vibrant future enriches without our culture and civilization.
A cake was also cut to mark the day while museum officers Shehnaz Mahmood, Nabeela Tabassum, Sajid Sattar and others were also present.
