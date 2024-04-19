Police pays tribute to late officer Rubina Shehbaz at her funeral prayer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of Lady Head Constable Rubina Shehbaz was offered on Friday at Police Lines Headquarters.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Security Division Awais Ahmad Malik, senior police officers, law enforcement department officials and a large number of police officials offered the funeral prayer, a public relations officer said.

Lady Head Constable Rubina Shehbaz was posted at the security division of Islamabad Capital Police. She suffered a road accident and could not survive.

A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honor, and the DIG Security division draped the coffins with flower wreaths.

The DIG Security division condoled the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Capital Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.

He also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer and official of the police force is a valuable asset and their families will be taken care of in every way.