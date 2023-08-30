Police repulse terrorist attack on Daraban Police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on Daraban Police station last night.

According to police spokesman, some unknown terrorists attacked the Daraban police station with weapons and grenades.

The terrorists, attacking the police station from backside, opened indiscriminate firing at the police station which continued for around three hours.

The police retaliated the firing of the terrorists. After which, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene due to darkness.

No loss of life was reported in the attack.

The police started a search operation in the area after the fire exchange was stopped.