Police solve murder case of teacher

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Investigation Team of District Police solved a murder case of Primary school teacher and arrested his wife and nephew as accused in the murder case.

The accused arrested by the police have confessed to the crime. The victim's nephew was police constable.

SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told media persons that the dead body of school teacher Gulzar Ali Khokhar was found on January 27, 2023 and the murder case was registered against unknown assailants in the absence of murder evidences.

The SSP formed a special investigation team that probed the case and as a result arrested Faiza Brohi wife of slain teacher, his nephew police constable Baqar Ali Khokhar and his friend Zainul Abideen Khokhar. The accused confessed to the crime and handed over murder instrument and motorcycle used in the crime. Further investigation is in progress.