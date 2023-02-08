UrduPoint.com

Police Solve Murder Case Of Teacher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police solve murder case of teacher

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Investigation Team of District Police solved a murder case of Primary school teacher and arrested his wife and nephew as accused in the murder case.

The accused arrested by the police have confessed to the crime. The victim's nephew was police constable.

SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told media persons that the dead body of school teacher Gulzar Ali Khokhar was found on January 27, 2023 and the murder case was registered against unknown assailants in the absence of murder evidences.

The SSP formed a special investigation team that probed the case and as a result arrested Faiza Brohi wife of slain teacher, his nephew police constable Baqar Ali Khokhar and his friend Zainul Abideen Khokhar. The accused confessed to the crime and handed over murder instrument and motorcycle used in the crime. Further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Wife Progress Saud January Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

6 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

1 hour ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

4 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

4 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.