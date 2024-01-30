Open Menu

Police Starts Enhanced Patrolling In City

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Multan Police has increased police patrolling in the city to provide sense of security to masses and to control law and order situation here on Tuesday.

In line with directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the citizens would witness mounted police patrolling in the city as more than eleven horses would be utilized for this purpose. The aim of the patrol was to affectively control crowed through the mobile mass and increased the riding on the horses.

It has been decided to deploy more police personnel at Qutabpur, Gulgasht and Qasim Bela areas initially, with different shifts of five horses.

City Police Officer Sadiq Ali said that the mounted police would help protect lives and properties of the masses more efficiently.

He said that the mounted police officials would be in coordination with Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad and the district police for quick action in any emergency like situation.

He said that the mounted police officials have been asked to deal with the situation patiently and cooperate with citizens in resolving their issues. He said that the deployment of mounted police would help strengthen trust between police and public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mounted police patrol had been started in the past by the then city police officer but it was suspended due to some reasons.

