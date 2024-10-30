Polio vaccination continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A five-day anti-polio campaign in the district entered the third day.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on the second day, 248,672 children were

vaccinated against polio while a total of 508,902 children had been given polio vaccination

in the first two days.

The DC said that during the campaign, 795,877 children would be administered polio drops.

He said that so far 64 per cent of children had been administered the vaccine.