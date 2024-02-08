Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process started in District Shaheed Benazirabad at 8 am smoothly on Thursday and it would continue till 5 pm.

The election process is in progress for two seats of the National Assembly NA-207 and NA-208 and 4 seats of the Provincial Assembly including PS-36, 37, 38, and PS-39.

680 polling stations were established out of which 283 polling stations are normal, 216 stations are sensitive and 181 polling stations are most sensitive.

The total number of registered voters in the district is 9,25,979 out of which 4,99,588 are male while 4,26,391 are female voters. 2222 polling stations are set up to exercise their right of franchise.

The election commission has set up 114 polling stations for male voters and the same number for female voters while 452 polling stations have separate polling booths for male and female voters.

The security arrangements are being supervised by more than 5700 police personnel. All the polling process is being supervised Central Control Room setup at the Office of Deputy Commissioner.

On the other hand, the polling started with a moderate turnout as the cold wave prevented voters from reaching polling stations early. The majority of the voters were seen coming on foot and in rickshaws.

