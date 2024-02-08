Open Menu

Polling Continues Peacefully In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process started in District Shaheed Benazirabad at 8 am smoothly on Thursday and it would continue till 5 pm.

The election process is in progress for two seats of the National Assembly NA-207 and NA-208 and 4 seats of the Provincial Assembly including PS-36, 37, 38, and PS-39.

680 polling stations were established out of which 283 polling stations are normal, 216 stations are sensitive and 181 polling stations are most sensitive.

The total number of registered voters in the district is 9,25,979 out of which 4,99,588 are male while 4,26,391 are female voters. 2222 polling stations are set up to exercise their right of franchise.

The election commission has set up 114 polling stations for male voters and the same number for female voters while 452 polling stations have separate polling booths for male and female voters.

The security arrangements are being supervised by more than 5700 police personnel. All the polling process is being supervised Central Control Room setup at the Office of Deputy Commissioner.

On the other hand, the polling started with a moderate turnout as the cold wave prevented voters from reaching polling stations early. The majority of the voters were seen coming on foot and in rickshaws.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Police Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Male Progress Same All From NA-207 NA-208 PS-36 PS-39

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan