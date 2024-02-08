Polling ends largely peacefully in DI Khan

The polling on two national assembly and five provincial assembly seats concluded by and large peacefully across the district here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling on two national assembly and five provincial assembly seats concluded by and large peacefully across the district here on Thursday.

The polling commenced at 08:00 a.m. and continued till 05:00 p.m. without any break. The citizens including men and women enthusiastically participated and used their right of franchise to elect their representatives during the general elections in 2024.

The polls remain peaceful as a whole in almost all Constituencies despite the one where an IED blast took place claiming the lives of policemen in Tehsil Kulachi.

The total number of voters in Dera Ismail Khan was 879,720 including 474,229 males and 405,491 females.

A total of 821 polling stations including 282 male, 262 female, and 277 combined polling stations were established for all eight constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan.

The national assembly constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan included NA 44 and NA-45 while provincial assembly seats are PK- 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115.

The foolproof security arrangements were made at all polling stations as out of total 821 polling stations, 158 polling stations were declared as normal, while 551 as sensitive, and 112 as highly sensitive.

About 5473 police personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel were deployed to perform security duties for peaceful conduct of the polls across the district.

APP/slm-akt