Population Week Begins In Narowal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Narowal welfare department on Monday launched a population week
to create awareness among the people about the health of mother and
child.
During the Week, programmes will be organized at the Population Centres
of the Department of Population to create awareness about the health of
mother & child, and the impacts of rapid increase in population on the society.
To mark the event, an awareness walk was staged from Tehsil Population
Office to Ransinwal, led by District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad
Parvez Ranjha.
Tehsil Officer Ziauddin, Assistant Registrar Co-operator Rai Abdul Sattar,
Assistant education Officer Abdul Wahid Tatla, Project Manager Green Star
Adeel Jaffar and others also participated in the rally.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held on "Prevention of blasphemous material or activities on social media''6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Gumbat police arrest proclaimed offender with arms6 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry partners with Muslim Hands to improve basic health, education facilities for stud ..6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police conduct search, strike operation to uphold law and order16 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held for Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti's mother16 minutes ago
-
Strict action against illegal profiteering: Mahesar16 minutes ago
-
Interprovincial drug trafficking gang members busted by SIU26 minutes ago
-
Entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with army: Ayaz Sadiq26 minutes ago
-
Attique performs umrah, meets secy general Muslim World League26 minutes ago
-
ACS for timely accomplishment of development projects in South Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam close to seasonal dryness: Only 0.267 MAF water left in reservoir as water discharge cont ..36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today40 minutes ago