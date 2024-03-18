Population Week begins in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Narowal welfare department on Monday launched a population week

to create awareness among the people about the health of mother and

child.

During the Week, programmes will be organized at the Population Centres

of the Department of Population to create awareness about the health of

mother & child, and the impacts of rapid increase in population on the society.

To mark the event, an awareness walk was staged from Tehsil Population

Office to Ransinwal, led by District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad

Parvez Ranjha.

Tehsil Officer Ziauddin, Assistant Registrar Co-operator Rai Abdul Sattar,

Assistant education Officer Abdul Wahid Tatla, Project Manager Green Star

Adeel Jaffar and others also participated in the rally.