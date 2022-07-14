UrduPoint.com

Population Week To Be Observed From July 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

The District Population Welfare Department, Rawalpindi would observe a week-long drive in connection with "World Population Day" from July 18 to 22, highlighting its importance for a healthy society

Talking to the media, District Officer Population Sheery Sukhan said the department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized section of the population and young people could plan their families.

She said that seminars, walks and workshops would be organized in all tehsils of the district, including Taxila, Murree.Gujar Khan, Kotli Sattian, Kahutta and Rawalpindi.

The population officer informed that speech competitions would be held at all tehsil headquarters to mobilize the population of the district's rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

Sherry said family planning was vital for the country's development, adding that when couples decide to have smaller and healthier families, it benefits the community socially, economically and environmentally.

She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population flare-up.

