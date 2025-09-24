Pottery Units Sealed Over Environmental Violations
September 24, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a joint team of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Gujrat sealed several pottery units in Lalamusa for violating environmental laws.
The PERA team, comprising Waleed, Waris, Abu Bakar, and Adeel, along with EPA Inspectors Mudasar Ali and Rizwan Ali, conducted inspections and found that the units had failed to install smoke control systems.
The sealed units included Ghazanfar Pottery Maker, Sufi Ihsan Pottery Maker, Sarfraz Pottery Maker, Sultan Pottery Maker, Anwar Pottery Maker, Akhtar Pottery Maker, and Tariq Pottery Maker.
During the operation, the team also visited Service Tyre Industry, where the Emission Control System (ECS) was found installed and functional.The district administration reiterated that strict action would continue under a zero-tolerance policy to ensure environmental protection and safeguard public health.
