Open Menu

Pottery Units Sealed Over Environmental Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Pottery units sealed over environmental violations

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a joint team of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Gujrat sealed several pottery units in Lalamusa for violating environmental laws.

The PERA team, comprising Waleed, Waris, Abu Bakar, and Adeel, along with EPA Inspectors Mudasar Ali and Rizwan Ali, conducted inspections and found that the units had failed to install smoke control systems.

The sealed units included Ghazanfar Pottery Maker, Sufi Ihsan Pottery Maker, Sarfraz Pottery Maker, Sultan Pottery Maker, Anwar Pottery Maker, Akhtar Pottery Maker, and Tariq Pottery Maker.

During the operation, the team also visited Service Tyre Industry, where the Emission Control System (ECS) was found installed and functional.The district administration reiterated that strict action would continue under a zero-tolerance policy to ensure environmental protection and safeguard public health.

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

13 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

23 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

28 minutes ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

43 minutes ago
Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

58 minutes ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

1 hour ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan