Power Division Shuffles 1,900 Officers Nationwide To Combat Theft Collusion

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary of the Power Division, Rashid Langrial, disclosed that a total of over 1,900 officers have been reassigned as part of efforts to disrupt collusion associated with power theft nationwide.

In a statement posted on X, he mentioned that collusion and theft collusion networks involved in power theft are at the core of this issue.

He stated that 248 officers with impeccable integrity have been relocated to the headquarters.

Additionally, a reassignment of more than 1,900 SEs, XENs, and SDOs across the country has been carried out without any "safarish".

Providing specific details, he said a total of 1,914 officers underwent reassignments, encompassing 91 SEs, 533 XENs, and 1,290 SDOs. Simultaneously, 248 officers with unfavorable records were relocated to less significant roles across all 10 discos.

He noted that a comprehensive reshuffling affected a total of 351 officers within LESCO. Additionally, 17 officers were assigned to less critical positions.

Within LESCO, 24 SEs, 89 XENs, and 238 SDOs were subject to reassignments.

In the case of GEPCO, a total of 138 officers underwent reshuffling, which includes 8 SEs, 42 XENs, and 88 SDOs. Additionally, 13 officers with a questionable reputation were placed in less critical roles.

Likewise, within FESCO, a total of 195 officers were relocated, comprising 13 SEs, 53 XENs, and 130 SDOs. Additionally, 14 officers with questionable records were reassigned to less significant positions.

In IESCO, a comprehensive reshuffle affected a total of 219 officers, encompassing 10 SEs, 61 XENs, and 148 SDOs. Additionally, 21 officers with unfavorable reputations were reassigned to less significant positions.

In MEPCO, a significant reshuffling saw 314 officers being relocated, comprising 13 SEs, 85 XENs, and 216 SDOs. Additionally, 34 officers with unfavorable reputations were reassigned to less critical positions.

Within PESCO, a total of 299 officers underwent transfers, involving 8 SEs, 93 XENs, and 198 SDOs. Furthermore, 68 officers with questionable records were posted to less significant roles.

At HESCO, 112 officers experienced transfers, involving 2 SEs, 20 XENs, and 90 SDOs. Additionally, 19 officers with unfavorable reputations were reassigned to less critical roles.

Within SEPCO, a total of 86 officers were relocated, encompassing 6 SEs, 29 XENs, and 51 SDOs. Furthermore, 25 officers with questionable records were posted to less significant positions.

Within QESCO, a comprehensive reshuffle impacted 165 officers, which included 7 SEs, 50 XENs, and 108 SDOs. Additionally, 29 officers with unfavorable reputations were reassigned to less critical roles.

In TESCO, 35 officers underwent transfers, consisting of 12 XENs and 23 SDOs. Furthermore, 8 officers with questionable records were posted to less significant positions.

