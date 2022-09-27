UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 12 noon while Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Interloop, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Ittehad feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb, Asim Textile, Johal, Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 am to 1 pm whereas City Tandlianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9am to 1 pm on September 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from 466 Road Rasiyana, Sain Wazir Ali, Pipal (Sharif Abad), Jalal Abad, Salooni Jhal, Gojra Road (Naradada), City, Dijkot Road, Katchery Bazaar and Farooq feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm Wednesday (September 28).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jalal Abad Gojra Tandlianwala Abdur Rehman September Textile From Faisal Spinning Mills Limited Asim Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly ..

Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russian Propaganda

3 minutes ago
 Practical steps afoot for development of remote, b ..

Practical steps afoot for development of remote, backward areas: NA Deputy Speak ..

3 minutes ago
 Man kills his wife in village Samo in the limits o ..

Man kills his wife in village Samo in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police statio ..

3 minutes ago
 Karachi police chief visits injured policeman

Karachi police chief visits injured policeman

3 minutes ago
 T-5 Project scheduled to start power generation in ..

T-5 Project scheduled to start power generation in 2025: WAPDA

6 minutes ago
 Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor ..

Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor KP over demise of his sister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.