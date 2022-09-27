Power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 12 noon while Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Interloop, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Ittehad feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb, Asim Textile, Johal, Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 am to 1 pm whereas City Tandlianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9am to 1 pm on September 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from 466 Road Rasiyana, Sain Wazir Ali, Pipal (Sharif Abad), Jalal Abad, Salooni Jhal, Gojra Road (Naradada), City, Dijkot Road, Katchery Bazaar and Farooq feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm Wednesday (September 28).