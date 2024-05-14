SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown

notice for the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Down Stream, Up-Stream, Chaprar,

Bajwat-1, Surh, Bridge and Colony feeders will remain suspended on May 16 from

9:00 am to 2:00 pm.