Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown
notice for the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.
According to the schedule, power supply from Down Stream, Up-Stream, Chaprar,
Bajwat-1, Surh, Bridge and Colony feeders will remain suspended on May 16 from
9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
