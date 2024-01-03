Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial metropolis

Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various suburban areas of the city due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various suburban areas of the city due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on Jan 4 and Jan 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Professor Model Town, Sheikh Yaseen and Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 4 and 9 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad,University Town, NCB, Air Port , PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry , SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 4 and 9 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 4 and 9 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.