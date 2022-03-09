Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar, Abbottabad and Haripur due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on March 10, as result, the consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Road, Murshidabad, Bhana Mari, Old Kohat Road, Gulberg feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV AMC Abbottabad-Muree Road Transmission Line from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on March 10 as result, load managements would be carried out on 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, AMC Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian Grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Kohlian Bala-Haripur Transmission Line on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, as result consumers of 66 KV Haripur Grid connected 11 KV Mirpur, Rehana, Ali Khan, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, as result consumers of 132 KV Tank, Gomal Zam Dam, Wana, and 66 KV Jalozai and Wana Grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

The power would remain suspended from 132 KV Tall Grid Station on March 10 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as result consumers of 132 KV Tall, Parachinar, Alizai Grid connected 11 KV feeders would be affected.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on Mach 10 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as result consumers of 11 KV Cantt, Dhamtoor, Bagnotar, Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Khokal, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabrifeeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM as result, the consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, ZebPharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, SwabiMera , SwabiMera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, New Khan Pur, feeders will face inconvenience.