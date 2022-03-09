UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notified For Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar, Abbottabad and Haripur due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on March 10, as result, the consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Road, Murshidabad, Bhana Mari, Old Kohat Road, Gulberg feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV AMC Abbottabad-Muree Road Transmission Line from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on March 10 as result, load managements would be carried out on 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, AMC Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian Grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Kohlian Bala-Haripur Transmission Line on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, as result consumers of 66 KV Haripur Grid connected 11 KV Mirpur, Rehana, Ali Khan, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, as result consumers of 132 KV Tank, Gomal Zam Dam, Wana, and 66 KV Jalozai and Wana Grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

The power would remain suspended from 132 KV Tall Grid Station on March 10 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as result consumers of 132 KV Tall, Parachinar, Alizai Grid connected 11 KV feeders would be affected.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on Mach 10 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as result consumers of 11 KV Cantt, Dhamtoor, Bagnotar, Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Khokal, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabrifeeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 10 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM as result, the consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, ZebPharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, SwabiMera , SwabiMera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, New Khan Pur, feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Company Road Dam Parachinar Kohat Haripur Tank Mirpur Gulberg Gomal Wana Havelian March From

Recent Stories

MCR seals eight illegal shops

MCR seals eight illegal shops

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches out of school children e ..

Balochistan govt launches out of school children enrollment campaign

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

23 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

23 minutes ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

23 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>