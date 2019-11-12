Power shutdown schedule for Nov 13

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Hattar due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Hattar due to maintenance work.

In a statement issued here from Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Canal Town, Malakander, Regi and Agriculture feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College, PAF and Tehkal feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 13 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS1, 2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town2, 3 and Panian2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hattar Grid Station on November 13 from 09:00am to 04:00pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Surgali and New Khan Pur feeders would face inconveniences.