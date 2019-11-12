UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Schedule For Nov 13

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Power shutdown schedule for Nov 13

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Hattar due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Hattar due to maintenance work.

In a statement issued here from Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Canal Town, Malakander, Regi and Agriculture feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College, PAF and Tehkal feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 13 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS1, 2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town2, 3 and Panian2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hattar Grid Station on November 13 from 09:00am to 04:00pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Surgali and New Khan Pur feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Company Haripur Swabi November From PESCO

Recent Stories

Ban imposed on entry of beggars in Gilgit

1 minute ago

Australian bushfires hit Sydney suburbs

1 minute ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) earns R ..

1 minute ago

Water, sanitation neglected in ICT; I-9 Sewage tre ..

2 minutes ago

Careem’s acquisition of Cyacle reflects growing ..

17 minutes ago

DC launches crackdown against vegetable price hike ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.