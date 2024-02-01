Open Menu

Power Suspension For Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham And Mingora Notified

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Power Suspension for Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham and Mingora notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hattar grid station on 4th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Hattar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, Shadi, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Noble, SAC, Mustihkam, HEC, Baffa, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Centronics, Silver Laik, Fareed Steel, Adeel Steel, Gujar Steel, Sharif Steel, Neelum Paper, Cock Kola feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Siraj Baba grid station on 5th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Nusrat Abad, Godikhel, Takht Nusrati, Siraj Baba, Chokara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 3rd and 5th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Besham 2 and 33 KV Pattan and Tehkal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 3rd and 5th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Fiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singer, MES, Haji Baba, Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Marriage Ghat Saidu Barikot Mingora February HEC Silver From PESCO P

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

3 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

4 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

4 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

5 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

8 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

17 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

17 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan