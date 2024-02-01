Power Suspension for Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham and Mingora notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hattar grid station on 4th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Hattar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, Shadi, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Noble, SAC, Mustihkam, HEC, Baffa, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Centronics, Silver Laik, Fareed Steel, Adeel Steel, Gujar Steel, Sharif Steel, Neelum Paper, Cock Kola feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Siraj Baba grid station on 5th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Nusrat Abad, Godikhel, Takht Nusrati, Siraj Baba, Chokara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 3rd and 5th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Besham 2 and 33 KV Pattan and Tehkal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 3rd and 5th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Fiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singer, MES, Haji Baba, Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.