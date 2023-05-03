Power suspension in Mingora, Batkhela, Khwazakhela notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Shangla/Besham Grid Station on 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9thand 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Maira and Shangla grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Saidu Hospital, Bandhai, Mingora 1,2, Kabal, Mingora 3,4,5, Kabal 2,3,4, Gulkadra, Marghazar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, KanjoCantt, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Dardyal and Ajrangfeeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th May from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Matta 3, Chopriyal, Baidara, DarweshKhela and Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shangla Grid Station on 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Alpuri, Puran and YakhTangay feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Batkhela Grid Station 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th May 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KVHeshar Baba, Khawar, Perwaz Shaheed, Batkhela, Old Batkhela and Express Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.