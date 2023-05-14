UrduPoint.com

PPP Announces To Participate In Peaceful Sit-in Outside SC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PPP announces to participate in peaceful sit-in outside SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will participate in a peaceful protest and sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi here Sunday, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the Party's leadership, parliamentarians and workers would participate in a sit-in organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15.

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim said that today, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Supreme Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) aiming to end political victimization and work for the progress, prosperity and development of the country.

He said that various points agreed upon in the CoD had been implemented. Today the country needs another charter of prosperity, he added.

Kundi said that on the request of PDM, the PPP leadership had decided to participate in the sin-in in front of the Supreme Court. He directed the workers of the PPP across the country including AJK to participate in the peaceful sit-in.

